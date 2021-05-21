Man Charged With Armed Carjacking In Century

A Panama City has been charged in connected with a carjacking in Century.

Daniel Jerod Brocklehurst, 31, was charged with carjacking with a weapon. He remained in the Escambia County Jail with bond set at $10,000.

A resident reported an attempted carjacking in the 8000 block of Jefferson Avenue. She told the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office that an armed white male had approached her, demanded one of her vehicles and asked to go inside her residence. When she refused, the alleged suspect put on a black motorcycle helmet and fled the scene in a black Volkswagen.

As they were responding to the to the area, deputies saw Brocklehurst wearing a black motorcycle helmet stating in the front yard of a residence in the 800 block of Hecker Road. He resisted deputies and was taken to the ground, according to an arrest report.

Deputies determined that Brocklehurst had committed a carjacking at the home on Hecker Road. The victim said she was sitting in her vehicle when she saw Brocklehurst approach her from across Jefferson Avenue. She said he pulled a handgun from his waist area, pointed at her and demanded her 2001 Mercury Grand Marquis.

The victim exited the car and Brocklehurst entered, placing the gun on the passenger seat. He started to back out of the driveway, but pulled back in an exited the vehicle, the report continues. Brocklehurst then tried to explain his actions to the victim and her father.

A Ruger semi-automatic handgun with a live 9 mm round in the chamber was recovered from the front seat of the vehicle.

Brocklehurst was not charged with the incident on Jefferson Avenue.