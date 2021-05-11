Get A Vaccine At One Of Three Upcoming Blue Wahoos Games

You can watch a Wahoos game and get a COVID-19 vaccine at the same time at three upcoming games.

The Pensacola Blue Wahoos, in partnership with the Florida Department of Health in Escambia County, will offer free COVID-19 vaccines to fans at their games on Tuesday, May 11t Saturday, May 15, and Sunday, May 16. Johnson & Johnson single-shot vaccines will be available to medically-eligible fans ages 18 and up and will be administered by Department of Health nurses.

“We’re so excited for the opportunity to work together with the Florida Department of Health to offer vaccines to our fans,” team president Jonathan Griffith said. “Helping get Pensacola vaccinated meets our mission as an organization to improve the quality of life in our community. I’m so excited about this chance that I’ve committed to get vaccinated myself on the dugout during the 7th inning stretch while singing Take Me Out To The Ballpark!”

No appointments will be necessary for fans attending the games. 500 vaccine doses will be available at the ballpark in first-come, first serve fashion.

“This collaboration with the Pensacola Blue Wahoos is not only a great opportunity to increase vaccinations in our community but also a model of the vital role that partnerships play in our public health system,” Marie Mott, health officer and administrator for FDOH-Escambia, said. “The COVID-19 vaccine is an important tool to stop the spread of COVID-19, and I encourage all eligible persons to get vaccinated.”