Florida Gas Prices Slip A Penny On Average

Florida gas prices slipped lower by a penny on average last week, according to AAA. The state average is at $2.78 a gallon, the lowest average daily price in eight weeks.

The state average is now the same price as it was this time two years ago.

The lowest price in North Escambia Sunday night was $2.65 at a Muscogee Road station. In Pensacola, one of the warehouse clubs was at $2.63 per gallon.

“Gas prices have mostly declined for six consecutive weeks, as refinery activity recovered from power outages earlier this year,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “That downward trend is now in jeopardy. Crude and gasoline futures prices rebounded last week, after positive U.S. economic data increased market optimism about summer demand.”

