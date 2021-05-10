Florida Gas Prices Jump A Dime; Pipeline Shutdown Threatens Another Increase

Florida gas prices increased 10 cents last week, in response to the crude oil and gasoline futures price gains, according to AAA.

The state average is now $2.88 per gallon; three cents less than the highest price so far this year.

In North Escambia, a low of $2.76 could be found Saturday night at station on Highway 29. A handful of stations in Pensacola were a few cents less.

Now there’s a threat of even higher prices as the country’s largest pipeline – for refined products like gasoline – has been shut down since Friday, due to a cyber attack. The Colonial Pipeline carries gasoline and diesel from refineries in Texas, supplying states with fuel across the southeastern US and up the eastern seaboard to the New York harbor.

“The longer the pipeline is down, the greater the threat of rising gas prices,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA – The Auto Club Group. “If operations are restored on Monday, drivers may see very little to no impact at the pump. A lengthy downtime, like a week, would be a different story. Sunday night, gasoline futures prices were up less than a nickel.”

