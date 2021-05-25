Fire Destroys Pickup Truck At Highway 97 Gas Station

May 25, 2021

Fire destroyed a pickup truck at a Highway 97 gas station Tuesday afternoon.

The Dodge Ram caught fire at the Korner Kwik Stop at the corner of Highway 97 and Nokomis Road in Davisville. The vehicle was reportedly pushed away from the fuel pumps after the fire started.

There were no injuries reported, and the gas station building did not suffer any apparent damage.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and the Atmore Fire Department responded.

Pictured: A pickup truck burns at a Davisville gas station before firefighters arrived on scene. Pictured bottom. Firefighters arrived a short time later. NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

