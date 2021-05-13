Escaped Chickens Cause Traffic Problems On I-10. And Yes, Many Of Them Did Cross The Road.

Escaped chickens caused big traffic problems on I-10 near Pine Forest Road Thursday afternoon.

The Florida Highway Patrol said a commercial vehicle pulling a trailer came to an abrupt stop due to traffic, and multiple cage doors opened. FHP says about 100 chicken escaped onto the interstate.

The driver flew the coop, leaving the chickens behind. That tied up traffic as the chickens crossed the road.

FHP troopers and Escambia County Animal Control rounded up most of the chickens, and troopers are working to identify the driver.

Foul play is not suspected.

Image courtesy Suzi Wheeler-Beck for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.