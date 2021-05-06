Escambia County Names New Fire Chief

Escambia County has named a new fire chief.

Jason Catrambone will join Escambia County on June 14 with more than 25 years of experience as an accomplished chief fire officer, including more than 18 years of command-level experience.

As the Escambia County fire chief, Catrambone’s duties will include supervising fire rescue staff, providing oversight and directing the implementation of internal operations, managing expenditures to the approved annual budget, developing goals and objectives and ensuring compliance with federal, state and local laws and regulations.

Escambia County’s last fire chief, Rusty Nail, was hired in April 2018 and resigned in April 2019.

“It’s an honor to be chosen to join the Escambia County Fire Rescue team and Escambia County community,” said Catrambone. “I’m looking forward to working with this motivated group of men and women to continue to serve the residents and visitors of Escambia County dutifully and honorably.”

He currently serves as the fire chief for the City of Williston, N.D. and has certifications as a hazardous materials incident commander and strike team task force leader. He earned an associate degree from Columbia Southern University and has continued coursework there toward a Bachelor of Science in fire service administration with an expected graduation date this year. He received an Executive Certificate in Public Leadership from John F. Kennedy School of Government at Harvard University.

“Chief Catrambone brings the wealth of knowledge and a breadth of experience to this position that we were looking for,” said Interim Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “We’re excited to welcome him to the team.”

“We look forward to Chief Catrambone leading ECFR with his vast understanding and knowledge of firefighter personnel management,” said County Administrator Janice Gilley. “His 25 years of experience tell a story of dedicated and unceasing commitment to excellence and public service and we welcome him to the team.”

“I am very happy a new fire chief has been selected,” said Chairman and District 4 County Commissioner Robert Bender. “This is the first step in elevating Escambia County’s fire service. There is still a lot of work to do, and I’m looking forward to working with him.”

Catrambone is a member of the International Association of Fire Chiefs and previously served on the board of directors. He recently accepted the role of International Association of Fire Chiefs international director.

Catrambone was selected from a pool of 108 cumulative applicants for the Escambia County fire chief position after a thorough review process. The selection process included phone and in-person interviews, a tour of Escambia County Public Safety and a meet and greet with staff.