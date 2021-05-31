Escambia County Drops Scheduled COVID-19 News Releases

Escambia County has dropped scheduled COVID-19 news releases.

On March 13, 2020, the county established a Joint Information Center to streamline distribution of public information regarding COVID-19. The distributed 465 news releases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and updates from local partner agencies related to COVID-19 preventative actions, cancellations, preparedness activities, testing and vaccination information spanning over a year.

“Friday, May 28, will be the last scheduled COVID-19 news release as we move forward with hurricane season, which begins June 1,” Escambia County said in the last news release.

Vaccination and testing information will continue to be updated on the Escambia County website.