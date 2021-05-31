Escambia County Drops Scheduled COVID-19 News Releases

May 31, 2021

Escambia County has dropped scheduled COVID-19 news releases.

On March 13, 2020, the county established a Joint Information Center to streamline distribution of public information regarding COVID-19. The distributed 465 news releases related to the COVID-19 pandemic and updates from local partner agencies related to COVID-19 preventative actions, cancellations, preparedness activities, testing and vaccination information spanning over a year.

“Friday, May 28, will be the last scheduled COVID-19 news release as we move forward with hurricane season, which begins June 1,” Escambia County said in the last news release.

Vaccination and testing information will continue to be updated on the Escambia County website.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 