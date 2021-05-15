ECUA Repairs Pipe After Several Million Gallons Of Sewage Leaks; Health Advisory Remains in Effect

May 15, 2021

The Emerald Coast Utilities Authority said Friday night that repairs had been completed to a pipe after several million gallons of sewage leaked, but a health advisor remained in effect.

A 30-inch diameter pipe at the Emerald Coast Utility Authority Bayou Marcus Water Reclamation Facility ruptured Thursday night. Some 20 hours later, the pipe had been replaced and was back in service. About 7:45 p.m. Friday, ECUA said the overflow had ceased and the plant had resume normal operation.

Friday afternoon, the Florida Department of Health issued a health advisory for Perdido Bay south of the Bayou Marcus Creek. The health department advised any water-related activities due to the potential for high bacteria levels.”

The ruptured line runs between the beginning of the plant process and the biological treatment basins.

“Sewage at this point in the process has undergone primary screening and de-gritting. ECUA personnel responded immediately and worked through the night to take the line out of service and redirect the flow,” ECUA spokesperson Nathalie Bowers said. “The full scope of the repair work and the volume of the overflow are still being determined, but the damaged pipe is already being exposed and evaluated.”

The pipe is below the water table, which complicated the repair process, Bowers said.

The facility is located west of the North Blue Angel Parkway and Muldoon Road intersection (maps below).

Written by William Reynolds 

 