DeSantis Appoints Three To Northwest Florida Water Management District

Gov. Ron DeSantis has appointed Jerome “Jerry” Pate of Pensacola, Anna Upton of Tallahassee and John Alter of Malone to the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board.

The appointments are subject to confirmation by the Florida Senate.

Jerome “Jerry” Pate

Pate is the owner of Jerry Pate Turf and Irrigation and Jerry Pate Design. He is a former professional golfer with 15 professional wins including the 1976 U.S. Open and the 1982 Players Championship. He was also a member of the winning 1981 United States Ryder Cup Team. Pate currently serves as Vice Chair of the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board and on the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission Foundation Board of Directors. He earned his bachelor’s degree in administrative science from the University of Alabama.

Anna Upton

Upton is a Managing Member of Anna H. Upton, P.L. and serves as General Counsel to The Everglades Foundation. She has been named a Super Lawyers Rising Star in the areas of business litigation, civil litigation defense, employment and labor law and environmental litigation. A recipient of the Girl Scout Gold Award, she earned her bachelor’s degree in political science from Wake Forest University and her juris doctor from Stetson University College of Law.

John Alter

Alter manages a family-run tree farm and is a retired Naval Aviator, earning an honorable discharge from the United States Navy at the rank of Captain. He has previously served on the Northwest Florida Water Management District Governing Board and is also a member of the Florida Forestry Association, Jackson County Chamber of Commerce and the Optimist Club of Northeast Jackson County. Alter earned his bachelor’s degree from Ohio University and his master’s degree in political science from Villanova University.