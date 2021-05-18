Cantonment Man Charged With Battery By Strangulation Of Girlfriend

A Cantonment man is charged with allegedly strangling his girlfriend.

Jacob Michael Marmon, 29, was charged with felony domestic battery by strangulation and misdemeanor domestic battery.

The victim told deputies that she decided to meet Marmon, her boyfriend, at her home after work. He began to drink alcohol and struck her one time in the left jaw area with his elbow, according to the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

She decided to go to bed alone, but woke up to Marmon pulling her hair about 3 a.m. He then began to slap. push and hit her; he also choked her until she could not breath while stating “I will kill you,” an arrest report states. The victim was able to break free and run to a family member’s home.

The responding deputy noted redness on the victim’s face and neck and a small bruise on her back. She refused medical treatment.