Burdick’s Slam Propels Wahoos To Thrilling 5-4 Win

Peyton Burdick blasted a go-ahead grand slam in the top of the ninth against Braden Webb (L, 1-1) to give the Blue Wahoos an improbable 5-4 win against the Shuckers on Friday night.

Pensacola entered the top of ninth trailing 3-1. Webb, who was one of six pitchers used by the Shuckers on Friday, was making his third in appearance in four nights. He opened the ninth by walking Lazaro Alonso before striking out Lorenzo Hampton.

After the strikeout, Bubba Hollins and Devin Hairston delivered back-to-back singles with two strikes to load the bases. That brought up Burdick, who fell behind 0-2, crushed a 2-2 changeup over the left-field netting to put the Wahoos up 5-3.

With the sudden lead, the Wahoos quickly got Colton Hock (S, 5) up and into the game in the bottom of the ninth. Chad Spanberger and Tyler Friis led off the inning with singles, setting the Shuckers up with the winning run at the plate and nobody out.

However, Hock escaped peril by striking out Ryan Aguilar before Tristen Lutz grounded into am RBI fielder’s choice. With the Shuckers down 5-4 and the tying run on, Brice Turang popped out to third to end the game.

Earlier in the night, there was serious doubt as to whether these two teams would even finish Friday’s contest.

In the bottom of the second with the game tied at 1-1, heavy rain made its way through the area and forced the game into 1 hour, 28-minute delay. After a lengthy discussion between the managers, the umpires, and member of the Shuckers’ Front Office, the decision was made to resume the game at 8:30.

Jeff Lindgren was Pensacola’s starter on Friday, and despite having to wait almost an hour and a half between innings, the right hander remained in the game after the delay. Lindgren pitched 3.2 innings for the Wahoos, but gave them much needed length, which helped saved the bullpen for later in the game.

Biloxi starter Noah Zavolas pitched two innings for Biloxi but made way for Peter Strzelecki after the rain delay.

With the Wahoos trailing 3-1, Zach Wolf, Sean Guenther and Zack Leban pitched a combined 4.1 innings of scoreless ball. Those relievers only allowed a total of one hit, one walk while striking out eight. That set the stage for Hock to collect his league-best fifth save of the season.

Burdick has now homered in five of his last 10 games for the Wahoos and has 10 RBI during that stretch, while JJ Bleday snapped an eight-game hitless streak by going 2-for-4 with a double and a triple.

The series continues Saturday evening where the Wahoos will look to close out their third series win of the year. LHP Will Stewart (0-1, 3.21) will make his fourth start of the year for the Wahoos. Biloxi has yet to announce their Saturday starter, after Zavolas (Biloxi’s original starter for Saturday) had to pitch tonight.

by Chris Garagiola, Pensacola Blue Wahoos