Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Outstanding Seniors

May 18, 2021

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded scholarships to five outstanding seniors.

Northview High School senior Abigail Nelson received a $1,000 Barrineau  Park Historical Society scholarship awarded by BPHS President Craig Exner. She plans to attend Florida State University and work toward a degree in psychology.

Tate High School senior Jessica Conti received a $500 Lynda Minchew scholarship endowed by the Bobby Minchew family. She plans to major in agricultural science and will attend Mississippi State University in the fall.

Northview High School senior Amber Gilman received a $500 Louis Crabtree Sr. scholarship endowed by the Crabtree family. She will be attending the University of West Florida working towards a degree in psychology in the fall.

Home schooled senior Sidney Ziglar received a $1,000 Steven Jogan scholarship from the Barrineau Park Historical Society. Jogan was a lifetime BPHS member, and its treasurer and office manager for many years. Ziglar plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in physical therapy in the fall

Parker Hasselbrock ,a West Florida High School senior, received a $500 Mildred Haupert Schwartz scholarship endowed by the Paul Schwartz family. Parker plans to attend the University of West Florida and work towards a graphic design degree.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 