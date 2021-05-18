Barrineau Park Historical Society Awards Scholarships To Outstanding Seniors

The Barrineau Park Historical Society recently awarded scholarships to five outstanding seniors.

Northview High School senior Abigail Nelson received a $1,000 Barrineau Park Historical Society scholarship awarded by BPHS President Craig Exner. She plans to attend Florida State University and work toward a degree in psychology.

Tate High School senior Jessica Conti received a $500 Lynda Minchew scholarship endowed by the Bobby Minchew family. She plans to major in agricultural science and will attend Mississippi State University in the fall.

Northview High School senior Amber Gilman received a $500 Louis Crabtree Sr. scholarship endowed by the Crabtree family. She will be attending the University of West Florida working towards a degree in psychology in the fall.

Home schooled senior Sidney Ziglar received a $1,000 Steven Jogan scholarship from the Barrineau Park Historical Society. Jogan was a lifetime BPHS member, and its treasurer and office manager for many years. Ziglar plans to attend the University of West Florida and major in physical therapy in the fall

Parker Hasselbrock ,a West Florida High School senior, received a $500 Mildred Haupert Schwartz scholarship endowed by the Paul Schwartz family. Parker plans to attend the University of West Florida and work towards a graphic design degree.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.