A Mom Remembers Her Daughter As Search Continues For Molino Woman’s Killer

“You left us too soon. Not by fault of your own. Caught unsuspecting, while jogging alone. Wickedness consumed him and a heart full of rage felled you, silenced you, sent you to your grave.”

Those are the words of Sue Brown as she remembered the murder of her daughter Anna Louise Brown. Friday marked four years since Anna was found shot and killed on Gibson Road off Crabtree Church Road in Molino. Her family is hoping for closure and the arrest of a suspect.

Brown, 38, was pronounced deceased at the scene; her body was discovered face down by the roadway.

Investigators believe the murder was not a random act of violence, and they believe Brown knew the person that killed her. No suspect has been named by the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office.

“We mourn you, we miss you, tears readily fall. Shared secrets we have but not really, not at all. Hearts of hope have we, to see you in the Great Halls,” Brown continued in a poem she penned in her daughter’s memory. “One day, with rejoicing we’ll see you in heaven, for all eternity.”

When Anna joined a class at Hamilton Baptist Church in Robertsdale before her death, she as asked to write down something about her life.

“I am … doing life as a working, blessed Mom of two amazing children,” Anna wrote. “I love being a mom! There are moments and days and situations that are tough and rough and painful and challenging and hard; but the joy of loving and having the privilege to nurture and teach my kids is a gift. I know they are each God’s first, and that helps me worry less when they are away,” Anna wrote. “I work as a Physical Therapist Assistant … I love doing therapy!”

She continued, “I have a great family. I have wonderful parents and I have a growing relationship with my Creator, my Lord, my salvation, my strength, provider, comforter and friend. With my natural family and my church family, I am never alone or separated. I receive love and support and physical, tangible help when it’s needed. That support and encouragement makes single parenting not so single! Yay!”

Anyone with information on the murder is asked to contact the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or call Gulf Coast Crime Stoppers at (850) 433-STOP.

Below: NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.