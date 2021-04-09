U.S. House Committee on Ethics Launches Investigation Into Allegations Against Matt Gaetz

April 9, 2021

The U.S. House of Representatives Committee on Ethics confirmed Friday afternoon it will investigate sex crime, drug and bribery allegations against Northwest Florida Congressman Matt Gaetz.

The following statement (pictured bottom) was released by the Ranking Member of the Committee on Ethics:

“The Committee is aware of public allegations that Representative Matt Gaetz may have engaged in sexual misconduct and/or illicit drug use, shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gift, in violation of House Rules, laws, or other standards of conduct.  The Committee, pursuant to Committee Rule 18(a), has begun an investigation and will gather additional information regarding the allegations.

“The Committee notes that the mere fact that it is investigating these allegations, and publicly disclosing its review, does not itself indicate that any violation has occurred, or reflect any judgment on behalf of the Committee.  No other public comment will be made on this matter except in accordance with Committee rules.”

Gaetz has strongly denied any wrongdoing.

“Once again, the office will reiterate, these allegations are blatantly false and have not been validated by a single human willing to put their name behind them,” Gaetz said.

Comments

2 Responses to “U.S. House Committee on Ethics Launches Investigation Into Allegations Against Matt Gaetz”

  1. Fred on April 9th, 2021 5:04 pm

    … yet, when it comes to Eric Swalwell, crickets. That said, if Gaetz is guilty, he should be punished. If not, I hope whomever made the false allegations is punished.

  2. Paul on April 9th, 2021 4:55 pm

    There’s a reason why AG Barr didn’t want to be seen with him.
    I think he’s going down.





