Tate Baseball’s Fryman And Glodfelter Commit To UWF, Licastro Commits To LBW

Three Tate High School baseball standouts made college commitments this week.

Junior pitcher Josiah Glodfelter and senior outfielder Jadon Fryman made commitments to the University of West Florida.

Senior Zak Licastor committed to Lurleen B. Wallace Community College in Andalusia, Alabama.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.