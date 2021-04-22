Semi Truck Driver Killed In Highway 97 Crash In Davisville

April 22, 2021

The driver of an semi truck was killed in a single vehicle crash in Davisville early Thursday morning.

The vehicle was northbound on Highway 97 north of Nokomis Road about 6:20 a.m. when it left the roadway for an unknown reason, struck a culvert, went airborne and collided with a large oak tree.

The driver was transported by Escambia County EMS to Atmore Community Hospital where he was pronounced deceased.

As of 8 a.m., Highway 97 was still closed between Nokomis Road and Meadows Road.

Further details have not been released as the Florida Highway Patrol continued their investigation.  The Walnut Hill, Century and McDavid stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Atmore Fire Department and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com is withholding photographs of the truck involved until next of kin are notified by FHP.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 