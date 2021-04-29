Publix Opens The First Grocery Store In Beulah

The residents of the fast growing Beulah area now have a grocery store in their community.

The new Publix at Nine Mile Crossing opened Wednesday.

“We are excited to see the new Publix Supermarket open in District 1’s Beulah community today. We welcome them,” Escambia County District 1 Commissioner Jeff Bergosh said. “This shopping center — to include what will eventually be nine additional out parcels on the property with multiple restaurant and retail options for our area — will be a fantastic addition to the community.”

The 48,387 square-foot store features the standard departments for grocery, dairy, frozen food, seafood, meat and fresh produce as well as a full-service bakery, deli and pharmacy.

“We are very excited for the opening of our newest location in the Nine Mile Crossing Shopping Center. Publix Super Markets has a long and cherished history with the community of Pensacola, and we look forward to continuing to provide premier service and quality products our customers have grown accustom to,” said Chris Norberg, Publix Jacksonville Division community relations manager.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.