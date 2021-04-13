Northview Baseball Shuts Out ECHS 22-0; Tate Beats Gulf Breeze

Tate 10, Gulf Breeze 2

With a six run seventh inning surge, the Tate Aggies beat Gulf Breeze 10-2 Tuesday night.

Josiah Glodfelter pitched a complete game, allowing two runs on three hits, walking none and striking out 15 in seven innings.

Drew Reaves had a third inning home run and led the Aggies at bat, going 3-5 with two runs and a RBI. Zak Licastro, Jordan Jorman, Frankie Randall, Jackson Penton, Bray Touchstone, and Cade Kelly each had a hit for Tate.

Tate 4, Gulf Breeze 4 (JV)

Tate and Gulf Breeze played to a 4-4 tie Tuesday afternoon.

Ehan McAnally had a grand slam home run in the fourth inning for Tate. Michael Sardar and Tristin Lynn also hat had hits for the Aggies.

Northview 22, Escambia County (Atmore) 0

The Northview Chiefs shut out Escambia County 22-0 Tuesday night in Atmore.

Josh Landis earned the win for Northview Chiefs in three innings. He allowed one hit and no runs while striking out four and walking non. Ethan Collier tossed two innings in relief, giving up no runs, not hit, no walks and striking out four.

Jamarkus Jefferson and Josh Landis each had a couple of hits for NHS. Adding one hit each were Kaden Odom, Tyler Riggs, Braden McGhee, Cody Thomas, Peyton Gilliam, Wyatt Scruggs and Ethan Collier.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.