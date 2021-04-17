Fire Destroys Vacant Home In Quintette Area

Fire destroyed a vacant home in the Quintette area before daybreak Saturday.

The fire was reported at the end of Tyler Lane, off East Chipper Road, about 5:35 a.m. The 2,000 square foot wood frame home was fully involved when firefighters arrived on scene.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the State Fire Marshal’s Office.

There were no injuries reported.

The Cantonment, Molno, Ensley, Bellview and Brent stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Pace Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS were dispatched to the fire.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.