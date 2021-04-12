Fire Destroys Two RVs And A Vehicle, Damages Shed



Fire destroyed two recreational vehicles and a passenger vehicle while damaging a shed Sunday in the Quintette area.

The fire was reported about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Chipper Road and Rocky Branch Road. The fire was brought under control with an hour.

There were no smoke alarms in the occupied RV, and there were no injuries reported, according to Escambia Fire Rescue.

Escambia Fire Rescue determined the fire started in the occupied RV and spread to the surroundings. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.