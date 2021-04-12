Fire Destroys Two RVs And A Vehicle, Damages Shed

April 12, 2021


Fire destroyed two recreational vehicles and a passenger vehicle while damaging a shed Sunday in the Quintette area.

The fire was reported about 12:20 p.m. Sunday in the area of North Chipper Road and Rocky Branch Road. The fire was brought under control with an hour.

There were no smoke alarms in the occupied RV, and there were no injuries reported, according to Escambia Fire Rescue.

Escambia Fire Rescue determined the fire started in the occupied RV and spread to the surroundings. The exact cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 