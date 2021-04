Fire Destroys Log Truck In Cantonment

Fire destroyed a log truck in Cantonment Thursday morning.

The blaze was reported shortly before 11 a.m. on Robinson Street, just off Muscogee Road. Firefighters from the Cantonment and Ensley stations of Escambia Fire Rescue used foam to extinguish the flames.

There were no injuries reported and no word on the cause of the fire.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.