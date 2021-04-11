Escambia Commission Honors The Late Jimmy Cunningham Of Molino

The Escambia County Commission recently issued a proclamation in honor of the late James David “Jimmy” Cunningham of Molino who passed away earlier this year at age 83.

Cunningham joined 4-H when he was just nine years old and became a member of FFA at age 13. He remained active in both program through his youth. After graduation from Tate High School and the University of Florida, he spent 43 years at Solutia before his retirement. In the meantime, he spent his life as a farmer and rancher and co-owner of Cunningham Farms. He spent over 35 years as a board member and president of the Escambia County Farm Bureau Federation.

Cunningham worked tirelessly for local youth. He was a founding member of the Gulf Coast Agricultural & Natural Resources Youth Organization (GCA-NRYO) and the Northwest Florida Cattleman’s Association.

“He was very active in helping youth learn about agriculture and livestock and was a critical asset in helping 4-H members acquire facilities for a livestock center,” the proclamation reads.

“Dad fought really hard for the 4-H kids in this county, and the FFA kids,” Jimmy Cunningham’s son Scott Cunningham told the Escambia County Commission. “It was really nice for us to have really the best piece of property in the state of Florida for 4-H programs.”

To read the entire proclamation, click or tap here.

Pictured top: The family of the late Jimmy Cunningham accepts a proclamation in his honor from Escambia County Commissioner Steven Barry. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.