Driver Receives Minor Injuries In Collision With Deer Near Walnut Hill

A driver received minor injuries in a collision with a deer late Wednesday night near Walnut Hill.

The female hit the deer on Highway 297A near Corley Road will enough force to deploy the air bags in her vehicle and cause her to run off the road about 11:35 p.m.

The Walnut Hill Station of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded, but the driver refused transport to the hospital. The deer did not survive.

The Florida Highway Patrol investigated the crash.

Photo for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.