Driver Flees Scene After Crashing Into Tree On Highway 29

A driver ran off Highway 29 and struck a tree Tuesday afternoon before fleeing the scene.

It happened about 3:35 p.m. in the area of Highway 29 and Neal Road. The driver also traveled through a large utility construction hole before hitting the tree. First responders were unable to locate the driver.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating. The Molino Station of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.