Driver Crashes Into Tree In Front Yard Of Highway 29 Home

April 9, 2021

One person was transported to the hospital after crashing into a tree in the front yard of a home on Highway 29 Thursday afternoon.

The crash happened about 3:35 p.m. just south of Duxbury Avenue in Molino. The driver’s injuries were not considered life threatening.

Further details have not been released by the Florida Highway Patrol.

The Molino and Cantonment stations of Escambia Fire Rescue and Escambia County EMS responded.

NorthEscambia.com photos by Kristi Barbour, click to enlarge.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 