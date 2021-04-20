Delia Inez Lowrey Croley

Mrs. Delia Inez Lowrey Croley, age 86, passed away on Sunday, April 18, 2021, at Baptist Hospital in Pensacola FL.

Mrs. Croley was a native of Century, FL having lived in Montgomery for 14 years before returning to Century for the remainder of her life. She loved working in her church with musical programs; she was a member of the Full Gospel Group having sung at various churches in the area; reading her Bible was a joy to her; she loved to bake for family, making sure everyone had a special dessert; loved her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Charlie A. and Mary Shivers Lowery; five brothers and two sisters; and a son, David Levon Croley.

She is survived by her husband of 69 years, Edgar L. Croley; a daughter, Angela June Croley of Century FL; a brother, Russell (Betty) Lowery of Flomaton, AL; grandchildren, Cheryl (Wayne) Ward of Century FL; and great-grandchildren, Hayley, Lainey, and David.

A visitation will be held at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, from 11:30 p.m until 1 p.m.

Funeral services will be at 1 p.m. with Rev. James Peacock officiating on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at Flomaton Funeral Home Chapel.

Interment will be at Flomaton Cemetery.