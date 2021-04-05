COVID-19 Vaccine Now Available To Everyone 18+. Here’s How To Get Vaccinated In Escambia County.
April 5, 2021
The COVID-19 vaccine is now available to all Florida residents age 18 and over.
Here’s how to received the vaccine in Escambia County this week:
Florida Dept. Of Health Escambia
FDOH-Escambia is using the statewide preregistration system to schedule COVID-19 vaccine appointments. Escambia County residents can call (866 (201-1025 or preregister online at myvaccine.fl.gov.
Ascension Sacred Heart
Ascension Sacred Heart clinics will be held at Olive Baptist Church as follows:
- April 5 from 8:30 a.m. — 5 p.m.
- April 8 from 8 a.m. to 5:30 p.m.
- April 10 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 16 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 17 from 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m.
- April 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Online appointments can be made at www.GetSacredHeartCare.com. The clinics will offer either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines, which require two shots about 3-4 weeks apart.
Baptist Health Care
Baptist Health Care is offering appointments the week of April 5 at Baptist Medical Park — Nine Mile located at 9400 University Parkway in Pensacola.
Appointments can be made one of three ways:
- Visit EasySchedule.com. Click “procedure appointment” and complete the registration.
- Email name and contact information to BHCVaccine@bhcpns.org.
- For those who do not have email/internet access, call 850.908.SHOT (7468), Monday — Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
Community Health Northwest Florida
All clinics April 5-9 are for individuals returning for the second dose. Appointments are already scheduled.
Retail Pharmacies
Appointments are also available at retail pharmacies including: CVS, Publix, Walmart, Sam’s Club and Winn Dixie. See each retailer’s website for more details.
