Community Health Now Accepting Appointments For Vaccination Clinics Next Week

April 11, 2021

Community Health Northwest Florida is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held this week.

Clinics will be held as follows:

Monday, April 12
Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two)
Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14
Location: 6209 Highway 90 / Caroline Street (formerly Beall’s), Milton
Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine
Time: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16
Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola
Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) “One Shot” COVID-19 Vaccine
Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are required.

Florida residents age 18 and over who wish to participate in one of these events should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

All participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine.

Comments





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT FEATURE 

 