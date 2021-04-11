Community Health Now Accepting Appointments For Vaccination Clinics Next Week

Community Health Northwest Florida is scheduling appointments for COVID-19 vaccination clinics to be held this week.

Clinics will be held as follows:

Monday, April 12

Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Vaccine: Moderna COVID-19 vaccine – First dose (of two)

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Wednesday, April 14

Location: 6209 Highway 90 / Caroline Street (formerly Beall’s), Milton

Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) “One Shot” COVID-19 vaccine

Time: 8 a.m. – 4:30 p.m.

Friday, April 16

Location: Brownsville Community Center – 3200 W. DeSoto Street, Pensacola

Vaccine: Johnson and Johnson (Janssen) “One Shot” COVID-19 Vaccine

Time: 8 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Appointments are required.

Florida residents age 18 and over who wish to participate in one of these events should call the Community Health COVID-19 Vaccine Call Center at (850) 439-3358 to schedule an appointment.

All participants will be required to show photo ID at time of appointment. Individuals who have tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 14 days or have had symptoms of illness (fever, cough, shortness of breath) in the past 14 days should not receive the vaccine.