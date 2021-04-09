Northview Gets District Walk-off Win Over Paxton In Extra Innings (With Gallery)

The Northview Chiefs had a walk-off district win over the Paxton Lady Cats 3-2 in extra innings Thursday night in Bratt.

The game was tied at two in the bottom of the eighth when Kailyn Watson singled on a 3-2 count to score one run. Payton Gilchrist went 3-4 for the night, and Gilmore was 2-3.

Emma Gilmore gave up five hits in eight innings while striking out 11.

For a photo gallery, click here.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.