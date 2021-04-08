Chance Of Showers, Possible Strong Storms Into The Weekend

Here is your official North Escambia area forecast:

Thursday: Showers and thunderstorms High near 78. Southwest wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 80%. New rainfall amounts between three quarters and one inch possible.

Thursday Night: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms after 1am. Increasing clouds, with a low around 63. South wind around 5 mph.

Friday: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Mostly cloudy, with a high near 78. South wind 5 to 10 mph, with gusts as high as 20 mph. Chance of precipitation is 70%.

Friday Night: Showers and thunderstorms likely, mainly after 1am. Mostly cloudy, with a low around 64. Southeast wind 5 to 10 mph. Chance of precipitation is 60%.

Saturday: Showers and thunderstorms. High near 73. South wind around 10 mph, with gusts as high as 25 mph. Chance of precipitation is 100%.

Saturday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58. Southwest wind around 5 mph.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 77. Calm wind becoming northwest around 5 mph in the morning.

Sunday Night: Mostly clear, with a low around 53. West wind around 5 mph becoming calm.

Monday: Mostly sunny, with a high near 80.

Monday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly cloudy, with a low around 57.

Tuesday: A 30 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 78.

Tuesday Night: A 20 percent chance of showers. Partly cloudy, with a low around 58.

Wednesday: A 40 percent chance of showers and thunderstorms. Partly sunny, with a high near 75.