Century Council Forced To Cancel Meeting After Three Members Are No Shows

April 20, 2021

The Century Town Council was unable to conduct business Monday night after three members skipped their meeting.

Council president Luis Gomez, Jr. and Seat One member Dynette Lewis were present Monday night, but three members must be present for a quorum. James Smith, Jr. Leonard White and Sandra McMurray-Jackson were not present. No reason was given for their absences, but NorthEscambia.com later learned that Jackson was ill.

“I apologize when the public and the press has more initiative to come out then the council,” Gomez said. “There’s nothing I can do. Everybody is an adult, you know. I can’t make anybody do anything, but I am going to address it.”

The council was set to consider several important issues Monday night, including franchise fee increases for Gulf Power and Escambia River Electric Cooperative, new members and meetings for the Charter Review Committee, consideration of two new employees recommended by the mayor, repairs to a town owned building in the industrial park, paying bills and other items.

Gomez and Lewis did allow a few members of the public to speak before the meeting was adjourned.

In early April, only Gomez and Smith attended meeting in which the council was to sit at the Community Redevelopment Agency, leading to a cancellation of that meeting. White and Jackson also missed the April 5 council meeting.

Pictured: Luis Gomez, Jr. and Dynette Lewis were the only council members to attend a Monday night meeting of the Century Town Council. NorthEscambia.com photo, click to enlarge.

