Boil Water Notice Lifted For Walnut Hill; It Was Issued After Lightning Strike Destroyed Water Main

A precautionary boil water notice that was in effect for much of the Walnut Hill area was lifted Monday after tests showed the water is safe to drink.

Several hundred residences in the Walnut Hill lost water service as a result of Saturday morning’s storms. A lightning strike destroyed a primary water main at Escambia River Electric Cooperative’s water tower adjacent to their Walnut Hill Office and Ernest Ward Middle School. The leak was isolated, and water service was restored to the area from a second EREC water tower located on Highway 97 across from Ernest Ward.

NorthEscambia.com photos, click to enlarge.