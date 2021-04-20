Beulah Publix Set To Open April 28

The new Publix in Beulah will open on April 28, and it will be the first supermarket in the fast growing area.

The Publix Nine Mile Crossing store at 8684 Beulah Road is 48,387 square feet. It will feature standard departments including bakery, deli, produce, seafood, meats, cheeses and floral. The store will have a drive thru pharmacy and in-store pickup will be available.

Nine Mile Crossing has space for nine other tenants, with just one of those spaces still available. The names of the tenants have not yet been announced.

Pictured: A look back at the construction of the new Publix in Beulah as seen on September 6, 2020. NorthEscambia.com photos.