Atmore Man Dead After Having Medical Emergency, Crashing Truck Into Building Near Marianna

A truck driver from Atmore was pronounced deceased after a vehicle crash in Jackson County, Florida.

The Florida Highway Patrol said the 52-year old man was driving a tractor-trailer rig in a rock mine on Vermont Road south of Marianna.

Troopers said he suffered a medical emergency and collided with a building.

The Florida Highway Patrol no longer releases names of those involved in traffic incidents.