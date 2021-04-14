911, What’s Your Emergency? It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week

It’s National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week. Through April 17, telecommunications personnel in the public safety community are being honored and celebrated for their service and dedication to their community.

The week celebrates the dedication and hard work of the men and women who serve as emergency dispatchers, 911 call-takers, radio and phone technicians and other communication experts.

“Public safety telecommunicators serve their community every single day,” said interim Escambia County Public Safety Director Eric Gilmore. “These first responders who are often “unseen” but still heard are essential in emergency situations. Dispatchers have to quickly and skillfully ask the right questions and provide lifesaving information and instructions in a crisis. I’d like to thank the men and women who serve Escambia County residents in our 9-1-1 Communications Center.”

Pictured: Escambia County’s 911 call center. Pictured below: Escambia County Sheriff Chip Simmons celebrated his telecommunication staff with cake. Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.











