Woman In Custody After Shooting At FHP Trooper, Escambia Deputies

A woman is in custody tonight after firing shots at a Florida Highway Patrol trooper and Escambia County Sheriff’s Office deputies.

The incident came to an end near the QuickStop convenience store at the corner of Chemstrand Road and 10 Mile Road.

The woman first fired a gun at a FHP trooper, and FHP called for assistance, according to ECSO spokesperson Amber Southard. As the ECSO arrived on scene, the woman then shot at deputies.

There were reports that the woman barricaded herself in her vehicle and refused to come out. Southard confirmed the woman is now in custody.

There were no reports of any injuries, and the exact number of shots fired was not immediately available.

Further details have not been released as the investigation continues.

Pictured: The scene at Chemstrand Road and 10 Mile Road shortly after a woman reportedly fired a weapon at law enforcement. Photos by Latino Media Gulf Coast and others for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.