UF/IFAS Holding Cover Crops And Soil Moisture Field Day In Oak Grove Next Month

UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County will host the 2021 Cover Crops and Soil Moisture Field Day at Sam and Scott Walker’s field on April 15, 2021. The event and demonstration will take place at the field located on the corner of North Highway 99 and Melvin Road in Oak Grove, about a miile south of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.

Speakers include the following:

Sam and Scott Walker: Interest in the Project

Dr. Mike Mulvaney: Soil Moisture and Cover Crops

Dr. Audrey Gamble: Nutrient Management and Soil Health

Drew Schrimsher: Cover Cropping in Florida and Alabama

Dr. Pratap Devkota: Weed Control in Cover Crop Situations

Joshua McElhaney: Programs for Cover Cropping

David Wright: History of Cover Crops in the Southeast

Registration is requested; please rsvp by contacting Bethany Caraway at 850-857-2313 or by email at bethanydiamond@ufl.edu.

No FDACS CEUs will be offered, but Certified Crop Advisor points will be available.

As per UF guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.