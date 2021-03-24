UF/IFAS Holding Cover Crops And Soil Moisture Field Day In Oak Grove Next Month
March 24, 2021
UF/IFAS Extension Escambia County will host the 2021 Cover Crops and Soil Moisture Field Day at Sam and Scott Walker’s field on April 15, 2021. The event and demonstration will take place at the field located on the corner of North Highway 99 and Melvin Road in Oak Grove, about a miile south of the Oak Grove Baptist Church.
Speakers include the following:
- Sam and Scott Walker: Interest in the Project
- Dr. Mike Mulvaney: Soil Moisture and Cover Crops
- Dr. Audrey Gamble: Nutrient Management and Soil Health
- Drew Schrimsher: Cover Cropping in Florida and Alabama
- Dr. Pratap Devkota: Weed Control in Cover Crop Situations
- Joshua McElhaney: Programs for Cover Cropping
- David Wright: History of Cover Crops in the Southeast
Registration is requested; please rsvp by contacting Bethany Caraway at 850-857-2313 or by email at bethanydiamond@ufl.edu.
No FDACS CEUs will be offered, but Certified Crop Advisor points will be available.
As per UF guidelines, masks and social distancing will be required.
