Escambia County COVID-19 Hospitalizations At Lowest Level In Nine Months

The number of Escambia County COVID-19 daily hospitalizations has fallen to the lowest level since last June.

The number of people hospitalized due to the virus on Wednesday was 28, after a low of 22 on Monday. In mid-January, the number reached a high of 291.

“We are glad to see these numbers coming down for our community and for our hospitals,” Mayor Grover Robinson said. “Please continue to take preventive actions, including wearing a mask, washing your hands often, and staying home if you are sick.”

The numbers in the graph indicate daily hospitalizations in Escambia County and are provided daily by Ascension Sacred Heart Hospital, Baptist Hospital and West Florida Hospital. The daily numbers are not cumulative.

Data sources: Escambia County, City of Pensacola, Ascension Sacred Heart, Baptist and West Florida hospitals. Graphics: City of Pensacola, Escambia County.