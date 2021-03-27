Tate Aggies Shut Out Choctaw In Blue Wahoos Stadium (With Photo Gallery); Tate Softball Strikes Out Cancer With Win Over WFHS

BASEBALL

Tate 12, Choctaw 0

The Tate Aggies shut out Choctaw 12-0 Friday afternoon at Blue Wahoos Stadium.

Josiah Glodfelter earned the win for Tate Tate Aggies, with no runs on two hits while striking out 10 over in five innings. Ethan McAnally and Jadon Fryman closed out the game in relief. Fryan went one inning, giving up no runs and striking out two. McAnally allowed one hit and no runs while striking out one.

At the plate, Frankie Randall led the Aggies going 3-3 with two runs and one RBI. Fryman, Zak Licastro and Dalton Bowen had two hits each for Tate. Dylan Godwin and Bray Touchstone added one hit each.

The Tate Aggies will be back in action at Blue Wahoos Stadium at 7 p.m. Saturday against Fort Walton Beach. Cox Sports Television will air the game live on channel 319/1319.

For a photo gallery, click here.

SOFTBALL

Tate 8, West Florida 1

The Tate Lady Aggies beat the West Florida Lady Jaguars 8-1 Friday night in the annual Strike Out Cancer game to benefit the American Cancer Society.

Abbie Burks pitched a complete game win for the Lady Aggies, allowing one run on two hits and striking out four. Hannah Halfacre and Madison Holland led Tate at the plate with two hits each.

Photos by Laura Glodfelter and Pensacola Blue Wahoos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.