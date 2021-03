Tate Aggies Girls Continue Winning Streak With Defeat Of Washington

The Tate High School Aggies girls tennis team continued their winning streak Tuesday with a 4-3 win over Washington.

Ana Sanchez Morales and Kingsley Cline maintain their momentum at the #1 doubles with a 9-7 victory and the #2 doubles of Gwen Ward and Kayley Foshee securing the overall with their 8-5 win.

Next up, the Aggies will be at Milton on Thursday.

File photo.