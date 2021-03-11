Tate Aggie Freshmen Beat Navarre (With Photo Gallery)

The Tate High Aggie Freshman beat Navarre on Wednesday.

Gabe Patterson went four innings on the mound for the Aggies, allowing just one hit, no runs and striking out five. Cole McNair pitched three innings, allowing one run in the seventh inning on one hit and striking out six.

McNair and Connor Baer had two hits each for Tate. Conner Hassell and Patterson each had one hit.

For a photo gallery, click here.

Photos for Laura Glodfelter for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.