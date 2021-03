SWAT Team In Standoff With Suspect Off 10 Mile Road

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office SWAT was in a standoff with a possibly armed suspect at a home off 10 Mile Road Thursday afternoon.

ECSO Maj. Andrew Hobbs said the wanted man was barricaded inside a home on Shear Street, off of Chippewa Way.

“We are working toward a resolution,” Hobbs said.

The ECSO SWAT team was involved in the situation.

Further details haven not been released.

NorthEscambia.com file photo.