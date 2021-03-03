Super Delta: Blue Angels and Air Force Thunderbirds Debut New Joint Flight Formation

March 3, 2021

For the first time ever, the Thunderbirds and Blue Angels flew a F-16 Fighting Falcon and F/A-18 Super Hornet flight formation known as the “Super Delta” during a joint training Tuesday afternoon over the Imperial Valley in California.

The formation grew out of a series of joint training opportunities held in 2020 and 2021, including joint training over Escambia County.

The Blue Angels and Thunderbirds will virtually debut a full flight this Memorial Day weekend during the nationwide broadcast of the National Memorial Day Parade: America Stands Tall that will air on ABC, CBS, FOX, and NBC affiliate stations nationwide.

Photos top: SSgt Andrew Sarver, Thunderbirds. Photo below: MC2 Cody Hendrix, Blue Angels.

  1. Julie Booth-Moran on March 3rd, 2021 1:29 am

    Beautiful pictures! I would love to see the joint forces flight air show. I’m sure it will be awesome as they all are.





