Skeletal Remains Found In Blackwater River State Forest

A death investigation is underway after human remains were found in the Blackwater River State Forest on Sunday.

An individual passing through the area located what appeared to be skeletal remains in a wooded area off Sandy Forest Road, south of the intersection of Highway 4 and Munson Highway.

Santa Rosa County Sheriff’s Office major crimes detectives are currently investigating, and the Medical Examiner’s Office will work to identify the remains, according to SRSO Sgt. Rich Alloy.

Further information is not available as those investigations continue.