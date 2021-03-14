Single Vehicle Wreck Near Century Claims One Life

A single vehicle crash Saturday night claimed the life of an adult male about two miles west of Century.

The man was westbound on Highway 4A approaching Broomes Road when he lost control in a curve and left the roadway. His vehicle struck a culvert and went airborne over a driveway in the wreck that was discovered about 10:45 p.m.

He was pronounced deceased at the scene. There were no passengers in the vehicle.

The roadway was closed at least two hours by the crash.

The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating and has not released further information. The Century and McDavid Stations of Escambia Fire Rescue, Escambia County EMS and the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office also responded.

NorthEscambia.com is withhold photos of the vehicle involved until next of kin are notified by FHP.

