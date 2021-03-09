Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year old Escambia County man.

Roger Michael Kuhn was last seen at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Lillian Highway. He was driving a red 2002 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number RIY1880 and a flip-flop sticker on the back.

He is described as being 5’,11” with long gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jogger style pants and green slippers.

Kuhn may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.