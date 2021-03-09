Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man

March 9, 2021

A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing 72-year old Escambia County man.

Roger Michael Kuhn was last seen at 8:40 a.m. Tuesday on Lillian Highway. He was driving a red 2002 Honda Accord with a Georgia tag number RIY1880 and a flip-flop sticker on the back.

He is described as being 5’,11” with long gray hair and brown eyes. He was wearing black jogger style pants and green slippers.

Kuhn may be in need of medical attention.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Escambia County Sheriff’s Office at (850) 436-9620 or 911.

Comments

One Response to “Silver Alert Issued For Missing Escambia County Man”

  1. JTV on March 9th, 2021 3:31 pm

    Praying he’s found safe.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under FRONT TOP 

 