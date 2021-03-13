Rubio, Scott Want To Keep U.S. On Daylight Savings Time

March 13, 2021

U.S. Senators Marco Rubio and Rick Scott from Florida have joined six others to reintroduce the Sunshine Protection Act, legislation that would make Daylight Saving Time (DST) permanent across the country.

The bill reflects the Florida legislature’s 2018 enactment of year-round daylight time; however, for Florida’s change to apply, a change in the federal statute is required. Fifteen other states — Arkansas, Alabama, California, Delaware, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Maine, Ohio, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming — have passed similar laws, resolutions or voter initiatives.

The legislation, if enacted, would apply to those states who currently participate in DST, which most states observe for eight months out of the year. Standard Time, from November to March, is only observed for four months out of the year. The bill would simply negate the need for Americans to change their clocks twice a year. Many studies have shown that making DST permanent could benefit the economy and the country.

“The call to end the antiquated practice of clock changing is gaining momentum throughout the nation,” Rubio said. “Studies have shown many benefits of a year-round Daylight Saving Time, which is why the Florida legislature voted to make it permanent in 2018. I’m proud to reintroduce this bipartisan bill to make Daylight Saving Time permanent, and give our nation’s families more stability throughout the year.”

“As Governor of Florida, I was proud to sign legislation to make Daylight Saving Time permanent and I am continuing this effort in the Senate with my colleague, Senator Rubio. Americans could use a little more sunshine after a long winter and an entire year of staying indoors amid the coronavirus pandemic,” Scott said. “As our state works to fully reopen and bring visitors back safely, this legislation will give families more time to enjoy all that Florida has to offer.”

Year-round DST would reduce car crashes, reduce crime, improve physical fitness, reduce energy use and benefit agriculture, according to the bill sponsors.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 