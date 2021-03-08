OK, So This Wreck Was Where? Here’s Your Sign, But Appearances Can Be Deceiving.

A minor single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning on Highway 97 — no, wait — Highway 21 wasn’t where it appeared to be.

A driver northbound on Highway 97 at the Florida/Alabama state line in Davisville lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck the south side of a sign that says “Florida State Line. Escambia County.” It seems pretty clear cut that it was in Florida.

But like the headline says, it appears appearances can be deceiving.

Both the Atmore Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m.

And in the end, officials determined the vehicle was in Alabama, even though the big sign over the car certainly seems to indicate it’s in Florida.

Turns about, according to Escambia County Florida Property Appraiser maps, the Florida state line sign is just a few feet north of the state line in Alabama. That’s presumably because the highway folks didn’t want to plant the sign in someone’s driveway that is at the actual state line.

At last report, the woman in the crash was not injured.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.