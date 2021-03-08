OK, So This Wreck Was Where? Here’s Your Sign, But Appearances Can Be Deceiving.

March 8, 2021

A minor single vehicle wreck early Saturday morning on Highway 97 — no, wait — Highway 21 wasn’t where it appeared to be.

A driver northbound on Highway 97 at the Florida/Alabama state line in Davisville lost control, crossed the centerline, and struck the south side of a sign that says “Florida State Line. Escambia County.” It seems pretty clear cut that it was in Florida.

But like the headline says, it appears appearances can be deceiving.

Both the Atmore Police Department and the Florida Highway Patrol were called to the crash shortly before 1:30 a.m.

And in the end, officials determined the vehicle was in Alabama, even though the big sign over the car certainly seems to indicate it’s in Florida.

Turns about, according to Escambia County Florida Property Appraiser maps, the Florida state line sign is just a few feet north of the state line in Alabama. That’s presumably because the highway folks didn’t want to plant the sign in someone’s driveway that is at the actual state line.

At last report, the woman in the crash was not injured.

Photos for NorthEscambia.com, click to enlarge.

Comments

2 Responses to “OK, So This Wreck Was Where? Here’s Your Sign, But Appearances Can Be Deceiving.”

  1. Hmmm on March 8th, 2021 1:24 am

    So those signs are not always on the exact state lines? My whole childhood is called into question. All those times in the car, trying to outreach my siblings to be the first into the next state… how can you ever know who won if you don’t exactly where the line is?

  2. Reader on March 8th, 2021 1:16 am

    Interesting. Sorry the lady had a wreck. But thanks for the interesting story. I’ve driven there hundreds or thousands of times and never noticed.





Have a comment on this story?

We welcome your comments on this story, but there are some rules to follow::

(1) Be Nice. No comments that slander another, no racism, no sexism, no personal attacks.

(2) No Harrassing Comments. If someone says something bad about you, don't respond. That's childish.

(3) No Libel. That's saying something is not true about someone. Don't do it.

(4) Keep it clean. Nothing vulgar, obscene or sexually related. No profanity or obvious substitutions. Period.

(5) NorthEscambia.com reserves the right to remove any comments that violate our rules or we think to be inappropriate. We are not responsible for what is posted. Comments may not appear right away until they are approved by a moderator.

(6) Limit your comments to the subject in this story only, and limit comments to 300 words or less. Do not post copyrighted material. Comments will not be added to stories that are over 30 days old.

(7) No posts may advertise a commercial business or political group, or link to another commercial web site or political site of any kind.

Written by William Reynolds · Filed Under TOP STORIES 

 