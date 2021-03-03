Man Charged With Holding Patient Hostage At West Florida Hospital, Taking Gun From Deputy

An Alabama man was arrested Tuesday after allegedly holding a patient hostage at Wet Florida Hospital, fighting staff and deputies and even grabbing a deputy’s gun.

Timothy Rains, 26, of Loxley, Alabama, is charged with multiple counts of aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer or EMT, kidnapping false imprisonment, damaging property, resisting arrest with violence, and obstructing police.

The Escambia County Sheriff’s Office was called to a hostage situation in the Behavior Unit at West Florida Hospital about 2:30 p.m.

An arrest report states Rains was initially taken to the hospital as a voluntary patient for a medical condition. He was placed in the Behavior Unit due to lack of bed space in the regular emergency room.

Security staff said Rains became verbally aggressive when asked to put on hospital clothes and provide a urine sample. He then punched a hole in the wall and pulled the door scanner off the wall.

The report states Rains entered another patient’s room, locked the door and then blocked the door — not allowing the patient to leave or hospital staff to get into the room. Hospital staff asked Rains several times to let the patient out of the room, but he refused.

According to the report, hospital staff broke a window in an attempt to get the patient out of the room. Staff tried to use an aluminum crutch to pry the door open, but Rains grabbed the crutch and began swinging it at hospital staff.

The report states Rains eventually allowed the patient to leave the room, but he kept using the crutch as a weapon against hospital staff before they finally pulled it away from him.

Multiple deputies then tried to detain Rains, but he wouldn’t comply, according to the report. Deputies attempted to arrest him, but he kicked a deputy and grabbed his weapon from his holster.

Deputies knocked the gun away from Rains, but he continued to hit and kick them. A deputy used a Taser on Rains, but it proved ineffective. Rains then grabbed a deputy’s Taser, pointed it at the deputy’s chest and pulled the trigger multiple times, according to the arrest report.

According to the report, after more struggles, deputies were eventually able to handcuff Rains and arrest him.

Rains’ bond was set at $155,000.